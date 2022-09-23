The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $92.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.66%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.