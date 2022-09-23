The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $2,398,182.36 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,268,000 after purchasing an additional 287,702 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 25.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 182.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.