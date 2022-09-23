The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $2,398,182.36 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PGR stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
