The LoveChain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $19.84 Million (LOV)

The LoveChain (LOV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One The LoveChain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges. The LoveChain has a total market capitalization of $19.84 million and $61,289.00 worth of The LoveChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The LoveChain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The LoveChain

The LoveChain’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. The LoveChain’s total supply is 135,000,000 coins. The LoveChain’s official Twitter account is @the_lovechain. The LoveChain’s official website is www.thelovechain.io.

Buying and Selling The LoveChain

According to CryptoCompare, “LoveChain is a new social media platform with its own e-commerce marketplace on the blockchain incorporating its own cryptocurrency (and payment system) that celebrates all the people and things we love. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The LoveChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The LoveChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The LoveChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

