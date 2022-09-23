Tezos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $44.29 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $44.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00007769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011757 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00013120 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 931,435,558 coins and its circulating supply is 843,887,380 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

