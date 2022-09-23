Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.87

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $18.85. Tenneco shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 1,906,287 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 95.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 245,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 120,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 255.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 17.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 588,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 86,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 17.9% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

