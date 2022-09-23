Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.87

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $18.85. Tenneco shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 1,906,287 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Tenneco Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenneco
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenneco (TEN)
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.