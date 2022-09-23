Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.82

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.82 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 2705481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCEHY shares. Investec cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $343.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

