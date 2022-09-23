Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Trading Down 0.2%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 2,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 1,238.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 691,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000.

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

