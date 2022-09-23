TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.15

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and traded as high as $35.36. TDK shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 63,142 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

