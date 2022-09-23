Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $152.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.84 and its 200-day moving average is $182.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

