Tap Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $660.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tap

Tap launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 9,982,450,000 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Tap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

