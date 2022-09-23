Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.16

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.16 and last traded at $73.24, with a volume of 136064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $381.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

