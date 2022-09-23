Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $280,574.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,127.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 11,975 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $280,574.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,127.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,555 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 145,674 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 57,779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 12.69.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 17.84%. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

