Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

