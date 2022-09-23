Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $13.95.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.
