Susquehanna Lowers Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) to Neutral

Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $54.19 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

