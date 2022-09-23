SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $725,495.59 and $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010933 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,695,657 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
