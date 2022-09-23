SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $725,495.59 and $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010933 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,695,657 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.