Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Up 2.5 %

SUN stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sunoco by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunoco by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.