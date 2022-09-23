StrongBox Wealth LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. 119,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,021,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

