StrongBox Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.53. 56,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,400. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.90.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

