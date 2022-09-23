Strong Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.45 or 0.00034602 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $3.36 million and $146,936.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 520,989 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.com/index.html. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

