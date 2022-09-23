Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Shares Up 4.2%

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 7,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 34,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Strategic Metals Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.24. The firm has a market cap of C$27.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

