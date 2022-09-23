StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $215.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.59.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

