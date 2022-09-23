StockNews.com Lowers GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,700.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. GSK has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in GSK by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

