StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.78. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.