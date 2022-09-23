StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.78. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

