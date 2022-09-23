StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $64.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $35.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nabriva Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

