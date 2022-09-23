Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 20,770 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,445% compared to the typical volume of 816 put options.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 195,707 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 252,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PSEC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.73. 52,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,195. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

