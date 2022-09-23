STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.27

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €35.27 ($35.99) and traded as high as €36.08 ($36.82). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €35.80 ($36.53), with a volume of 1,104,874 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from €38.00 ($38.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

