Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Steelcase updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.21 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.17-0.21 EPS.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. Steelcase has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 446.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Steelcase by 70.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth $233,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

