Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million. Steelcase also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.17-0.21 EPS.

Steelcase Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.04 million, a PE ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.14. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 446.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Sidoti cut Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steelcase by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Steelcase by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Steelcase by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

