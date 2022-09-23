Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stabilus from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

