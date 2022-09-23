Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUYGet Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stabilus from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Stabilus Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

About Stabilus

(Get Rating)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.