St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Rating) rose 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Company Profile
Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.
