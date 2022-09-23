Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $7.39. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 38,975 shares.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1334 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 454,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 113,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

