Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $7.39. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 38,975 shares.
Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 3.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.
Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1334 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
