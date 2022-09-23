SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Stock Position Increased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

