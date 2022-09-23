SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,189 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $21,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $125,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.10 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.

