SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,847,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,082. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.