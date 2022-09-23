Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.27

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $2.49. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 4,992 shares.
Socket Mobile Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.71.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 10.49%.
Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile
About Socket Mobile
Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
