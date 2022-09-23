SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27,821.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. SnowSwap has a market cap of $328,100.00 and $27,821.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins. The official website for SnowSwap is snowswap.org/iearn. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

