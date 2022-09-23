Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.76.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.21. 25,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,854 shares of company stock worth $1,007,898. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

