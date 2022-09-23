Smart Money Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smart Money Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,748,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,769,000 after acquiring an additional 189,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $90.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

