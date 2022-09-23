Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sixt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Sixt Price Performance
SIXGF opened at $122.00 on Monday. Sixt has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.06.
About Sixt
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.
