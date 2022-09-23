Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

BLCN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

