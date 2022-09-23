Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading Down 1.2%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €43.49 ($44.38) and last traded at €43.96 ($44.86). Approximately 827,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.51 ($45.42).
Several analysts have commented on SHL shares. Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of €48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17.
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
