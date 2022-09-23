Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.34

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and traded as low as $27.15. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 119,435 shares trading hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.