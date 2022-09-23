SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $69,347.84 and $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.