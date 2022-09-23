SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.82

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SGBAF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SES from €9.60 ($9.80) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a €6.50 ($6.63) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SES from €9.80 ($10.00) to €11.20 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get SES alerts:

SES Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.