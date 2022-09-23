Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43.20 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $32.24 million and approximately $43.20 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all.Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform.”

