Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $209.83 million and $3.93 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.91 or 0.99992806 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065354 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Seele-N Coin Profile

Seele-N is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

