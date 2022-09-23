Seedify.fund Self Reported Market Cap Hits $233.63 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00012019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $233.63 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seedify.fund launched on February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Seedify.fund’s official website is seedify.fund. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

