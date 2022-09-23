Scotiabank Trims Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Target Price to C$16.50

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Performance

SKE opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,326,664. In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,326,664. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$78,196.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,918 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,119.06. Insiders have bought 64,140 shares of company stock worth $442,824 in the last 90 days.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

