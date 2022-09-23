Scotiabank Trims Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Target Price to C$16.50

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.
SKE opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
