Scotiabank Trims Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Target Price to C$16.50

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKEGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Performance

SKE opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,326,664. In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,326,664. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$78,196.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,918 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,119.06. Insiders have bought 64,140 shares of company stock worth $442,824 in the last 90 days.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.