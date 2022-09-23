Scotiabank Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$116.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.04.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$73.49 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$38.10 and a 1 year high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$24.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.11.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 12.9700004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$78.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$390,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,789,973 shares in the company, valued at C$686,869,586.16. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$65.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,005.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,924,446.55. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$78.14 per share, with a total value of C$390,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,789,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$686,869,586.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $842,984.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

