Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is RHS Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 52,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

